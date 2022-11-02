76ers’ Film Session in Toronto Helped Form Current Win Streak

The Philadelphia 76ers picked up their first win of the year last Monday against the Indiana Pacers. Two nights prior, Sixers head coach Doc Rivers mentioned that his team simply wasn’t ready to win yet. Although Rivers made it clear that they could pick up a win here and there, the Sixers haven’t proven to be a team that could win consecutively.

Last Wednesday’s game against the Toronto Raptors proved Rivers to be right. An uninspiring performance by the 76ers caused them to take on their fourth loss of the year. At that point, the Sixers were 1-4, searching for answers as the Raptors defeated them convincingly.

Typically, Doc Rivers likes to use the term “burn the tape” after a bad loss, but this time was different. The Sixers needed to see themselves play to understand why things weren’t clicking. Several players noted that the Sixers had a lack of effort in Toronto last Wednesday, and they couldn’t deny it after seeing the replay on Thursday.

“It was bad,” said Tyrese Maxey. “Our lackadaisical energy. I mean, we would just let them shoot layups all night. We didn’t get back in transition after we turned the ball over. As a group, we’re pouting and doing different things like that. We just can’t do that. We’re so talented, and I feel like it’s going to be somebody’s night every single night, somebody different.”

On defense, the Sixers couldn’t lock in — especially in transition, where a lack of effort destroyed any momentum Philly was trying to gain. As a result, the offense struggled to make a run, as each basket was answered for on the other end.

“I think it was like how small of things it was,” PJ Tucker said regarding the film session. “Like, small little mistakes that we know we could correct and be better at. It’s stuff that we do at practice, and every single day we do it. Then in that game, we just didn’t do it. To see it on film, and talking in the film session, being honest with each other, and saying what’s really happening, that helps. When you get to the next game, you try not to make those mistakes again.”

The Sixers returned to the court in Toronto shorthanded and handled business. With a 112-90 victory over the Raptors, the Sixers picked up their second win of the year. The following night, the Sixers got Joel Embiid back in the mix and capitalized as they defeated the Chicago Bulls 114-109, forming their first win streak of the season.

Then when the Sixers faced the Washington Wizards on the road on Monday, Philly snagged its third-straight win. Now, they are 4-4 and looking much better compared to their first five-game stretch.

“Honestly, we have to go out there and just do our role and play together,” Maxey finished. “Let the game come to us so everybody can eat, and it will help us in the long run.”

While the Sixers are getting back on track, they aren’t a finished product. There will still be growing pains along the way during the long 82-game season, but the 76ers have already worked through their first phase of adversity during the year.

“It’s still early in the season,” Tucker explained. “We’ll have mistakes, but we just got to keep working.”

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.