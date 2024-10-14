Tyrese Maxey's Playing Status for 76ers-Hawks on Monday
For the first time during the 2024 NBA Preseason, the Philadelphia 76ers left Tyrese Maxey out of the lineup on Saturday against the Boston Celtics.
As the Sixers played one night prior, Maxey got an opportunity to rest up for the second night of the back-to-back set.
After getting some rest on Sunday, will Maxey make his return to the court for Monday’s game against the Atlanta Hawks?
According to Nick Nurse, the veteran guard is on pace to play. During his pregame availability, Nurse told reporters that the players who sat out Saturday's game in Boston will be good to go, per Gina Mizell of The Inquirer.
Over the summer, Maxey inked a long-term deal with the Sixers. Although he became extension eligible two summers ago, he was asked to remain patient and the patience paid off.
With Maxey earning the right to be considered a cornerstone player for the franchise, the Sixers have high expectations for him heading into his fifth year in the NBA. Keeping Maxey rested and healthy will be key for the 2024-2025 campaign.
When the Sixers took on the New Zealand Breakers last Monday, Maxey started and played in the first half. On Friday, he was a part of the team’s battle against the Minnesota Timberwolves as well.
In two games, Maxey has averaged a little under 20 minutes of playing time. In those two games, Maxey averaged 18 points on 57 percent shooting from the field. He knocked down 67 percent of his threes.
As the NBA’s Most Improved Player, Maxey is expected to put together another All-Star-caliber performance next season. He’ll have a significant helper playing alongside him in the newly-signed Paul George. The preseason is serving as an opportunity to help Maxey and George grow their on-court chemistry.
