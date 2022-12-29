Tyrese Maxey Practices With 76ers Ahead of Pelicans Matchup

For the first time in a long time, Tyrese Maxey engaged in an actual practice session with his Philadelphia 76ers teammates. While the rising star has been around the team and getting in workouts over the last few weeks, Maxey couldn’t do much as he continued to recover from a fractured foot.

When the Sixers arrived in Washington, D.C., on Monday, Maxey participated in a four-on-four session with Philadelphia’s low-minutes group, which is made up of coaches and reserves. According to Sixers head coach Doc Rivers, Maxey has been able to do a lot more.

“He had a good practice yesterday with the low-minute group,” said Rivers on Tuesday.”I think we landed about two, three, or whatever, and all the guys who would play in the low-minute group went right over to Georgetown and played. That was good. Today was good, so he’s getting closer for sure.”

Prior to the Sixers’ Tuesday night loss against the Washington Wizards, The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported that Maxey was on pace to make his return on Friday night when the Sixers face the New Orleans Pelicans on the road.

While the team has yet to confirm Maxey’s status for Friday’s game, the young standout participated in practice on Thursday, which is a significant step in a positive direction.

If all goes well, Maxey could make his return on Friday night after missing 18 games. Of course, the young veteran will be eased back into the swing of things after not playing since November 18.

But getting him back sooner than later will only benefit the Sixers, who are hitting their stride after winning eight of their last nine games.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.