Tyrese Maxey Reacts to Key Sixers Memory on Instagram
Time is flying for Tyrese Maxey.
The Philadelphia 76ers’ guard recently stumbled across some memories of his first and last run in the NBA Summer League, which occurred ahead of his second NBA season. The veteran guard took to Instagram to react to how long ago that happened.
via @TyreseMaxey: Just watched this… no way this was 4 years ago.
When Maxey entered the NBA in 2020, he joined the league during the COVID-19 pandemic. Everything about his first year in the NBA was odd. There was no NCAA Tournament, no NBA Draft Combine, and the draft itself was a much different experience than it typically is.
And once Maxey landed on the Sixers, he didn’t get a chance to get his feet wet with a Summer League run. When the young guard was preparing for his second season in the NBA, the Sixers allowed Maxey to play in the Summer League when it returned.
After two games, the Sixers saw enough. Maxey averaged 16 points, two rebounds, and two assists per game, while shooting 46 percent from the field and 33 percent from three. That would be the first and last time Maxey saw the court at Summer League.
Now, he’s considered a cornerstone player for the Sixers, signed to a max contract.
Since becoming a starter during his second season, Maxey has played 257 games for the Sixers. He posted averages of 22 points, five assists, and three rebounds during that stretch. From the field, Maxey has hit on 46 percent of his shots. He knocked down 39 percent of his threes.
Next season will be Maxey’s sixth in the league.
