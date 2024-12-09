Tyrese Maxey Reacts to Hilarious Viral Moment With 76ers Rookie
All was well for the Philadelphia 76ers over the weekend as they put together another successful two-game stretch. After taking down the Orlando Magic on Friday night, the Sixers defeated the Chicago Bulls on the road on Sunday.
The matchup marked just the second time the Sixers rolled out Tyrese Maxey, Joel Embiid, and Paul George in the same game. At this point, the rookie first-rounder Jared McCain had become a prominent member of the rotation as well.
While Maxey and McCain don’t seem to be the Sixers’ starting backcourt at the moment, the two remain close as the one-time All-Star has taken McCain under his wing. After Sunday’s game, Maxey and McCain shared a postgame moment where Maxey hilariously refused to skip with the rookie back to the locker room.
The sequence went viral amongst Sixers fans, and Maxey acknowledged it not long after while commenting on McCain's Instagram post.
“Tyrese refusing to skip >>>,” wrote former Sixers reporter Lauren Rosen. Maxey then commented: “I would never.”
Maxey had a long shift on Sunday after checking into the game for nearly 43 minutes. The young veteran’s struggles from three continued, as he shot just 3-12. Still, Maxey got his points as he came second in scoring for the Sixers with 25 points.
Beyond scoring, Maxey was quite productive everywhere else. He notched his first triple-double by dishing out 14 assists and coming down with 11 rebounds.
As for McCain, he led the bench with 28 minutes of playing time. The rookie drained 40 percent of his shots from the field, scoring 11 points. He also dished out four assists of his own and had three steals on the defensive end, which tied with Kelly Oubre for a team-high on the afternoon.
The Sixers left Chicago with a 108-100 victory over the Bulls. They will get the next few days off before returning to the court next Friday to face the Indiana Pacers.