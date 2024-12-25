Tyrese Maxey Reacts to Poster Dunk in 76ers-Spurs on Social Media
Down multiple players, including the seven-time All-Star Joel Embiid, the Philadelphia 76ers needed somebody to take over in crunch time against the San Antonio Spurs. The one-time All-Star Tyrese Maxey embraced the moment and made it his.
During the second half of the Monday night matchup, Maxey checked in for nearly 21 minutes. During that time, he accounted for 21 points on 5-15 shooting.
From three, Maxey put up seven attempts in the second half and made four of them. While he certainly hit the biggest three of the game down the stretch to help the Sixers put the game away with Philly on top, Maxey’s poster dunk in transition was the tone-setter the Sixers needed to put themselves in a position to take the game out of reach for San Antonio.
On Tuesday, Maxey took to social media to react to the throwdown.
@TyreseMaxey: Sheesh 🫣
It was a dramatic night, which included two ejections for the Sixers. While Andre Drummond was allowed back into the game after getting his double-tech wiped away, Joel Embiid’s second-quarter departure would stand, leaving the seven-time All-Star’s night to end after just 14 minutes of action.
Maxey led the way for Philadelphia by scoring 32 points in 40 minutes. He had a double-double on the night as he came down with ten rebounds. The veteran guard was just two assists shy of a double-double.
Along with Maxey, the Sixers received strong performances from the bench duo of Caleb Martin and Guerschon Yabusele, who combined for 29 points.
The veteran forward Paul George put up 19 points, and teased a double-double as he came down with nine rebounds himself.
The Sixers put the Spurs away with a 111-106 victory. They are now 10-17 on the season.