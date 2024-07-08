Tyrese Maxey Reacts to Signing Major Contract With Sixers
At the start of the 2024 free agency period it was apparent the Philadelphia 76ers were going to re-sign Tyrese Maxey on a major multi-year deal.
While the one-time All-Star agreed to terms on the new contract more than a week ago, Maxey and the Sixers made the signing official over the weekend.
On Sunday, the team announced the All-Star guard is set to remain with the franchise for years to come. Maxey humbly reacted to the announcement on social media.
Heading into last year’s free agency period, Maxey was extension-eligible already. While the Sixers anticipated keeping the former first-rounder on board for many years, they waited to re-sign him.
Maxey stuck to the plan, and helped convince the 76ers that they were making the right choice, as he had a career-year once again.
“Tyrese is an incredible basketball player and an even better person,” said Sixers’ Managing Partner, Josh Harris. “From the moment he joined the 76ers organization, he has worked tirelessly every single day to grow and improve, and the results have been remarkable. His work ethic, drive and energy inspire all of us, and I’m thrilled that he will be one of our franchise cornerstones for many years to come.”
At the end of the 2024 playoffs, 76ers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey continued to confirm Maxey’s stance with the organization as he was set to hit the free agency market as a restricted prospect. With the Sixers having the power to match any team’s offer, Morey was confident that Maxey would remain Joel Embiid’s co-star beyond 2024.
“Tyrese subscribes to the philosophy that every day is a chance to get one percent better and he’s proven that and then some in his first four seasons in the NBA,” Morey said. “He comes from an amazing family and is one of the hardest workers I’ve ever met. In partnership with Joel and Paul, Tyrese is critical to our aspirations of delivering an NBA championship to the City of Philadelphia. This extension is a reflection of our belief in Tyrese and I can’t wait to watch his continued evolution as a leader and superstar.”
In his four-year career, Maxey has averaged 18 points and four assists on 40 percent shooting from three. Last year, he earned an All-Star nod by averaging 26 points, four rebounds, and six assists, while shooting 37 percent from three.