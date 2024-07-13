Tyrese Maxey Reacts to Sixers Re-Signing Kyle Lowry
Since free agency began, the Philadelphia 76ers have been viewed as one of the league’s biggest winners. While many have focused on their big acquisition of Paul George, Daryl Morey has made numerous moves to shape the roster into a contender.
Following the Sixers initial flurry of signings, backup point guard was still an area that needed to be addressed. Jared McCain could fill that role in theory, but would be a lot of pressure for a young prospect entering their first year in the league.
Earlier this week, Morey solidified the Sixers’ guard rotation. After coming over in the buyout market at the end of last season, Kyle Lowry will once again be suiting up for his hometown team.
Lowry had been linked to the Sixers on numerous occasions, and now the reunion is official. Among those excited about the move was All-Star guard Tyrese Maxey. He posted a photo on his Instagram story to display his excitement on Lowry’s return.
Lowry’s arrival in Philly last year was a reunion on multiple fronts. Along with getting to play where he grew up, the former All-Star and champion also linked back up with his former coach in Nick Nurse.
Despite being in his late 30s, Lowry provided a big lift for the Sixers as a late-season acquisition. Across 23 games, he averaged 8.0 PPG and 4.6 APG wile shooting 40% from beyond the arc.
Due to injuries, Lowry saw himself enter the starting lineup alongside Maxey during his brief stint. That likely won’t be the case this time around. Instead, Nurse will rely on the veteran guard to run the offense during stretches when Maxey and other stars are off the floor.