Tyrese Maxey Reacts to Tyler Herro’s Game-Winner in Heat-Magic
With the Philadelphia 76ers getting the night off on Thursday, the All-Star guard Tyrese Maxey was tuned into some action across the league.
The young veteran checked out two Eastern Conference rivals, as the Miami Heat and the Orlando Magic battled it out in Central Florida.
The game went down to the wire and the Heat had a final chance to put it away with less than five seconds left as they trailed by one point. Once again, Miami’s star guard Tyler Herro proved he possesses the clutch gene, as he knocked down the game-winning shot for Miami.
Maxey took to social media to react to the sequence.
@TyreseMaxey: TOUGH TYLER !
In the low-scoring battle down in Florida, Herro checked in for 32 minutes. He made eight of his 17 shots, with three of his makes coming from beyond the arc.
Herro finished the game with 20 points. He also had three rebounds and two assists as the Heat defeated the Magic 89-88.
While Maxey and Herro might be Eastern Conference rivals these days, the bit of support from the Sixers guard makes sense, considering they both entered the NBA out of Kentucky. Herro just missed playing with Maxey, as he entered the 2019 NBA Draft to get selected 13th overall by Miami.
Maxey wrapped up his freshman season that year, and entered the 2020 NBA Draft, and became the 21st overall pick for the Sixers.
Maxey and Herro will face each other in the NBA once again in February when the Heat pay a visit to South Philly on February 5.