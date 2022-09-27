Tyrese Maxey Reflects On Pre-Camp Training With Sixers' Guards

The offseason provides players time to recharge their batteries after a grueling season. However, for some, it provides them time to build on their game and their chemistry with teammates, or at least this is how Tyrese Maxey spent his offseason.

During the Philadelphia 76ers' media day on Monday, the third-year guard was asked about his preparedness to work with the different guards in the lineup, with some additions being brought in over the offseason.

Maxey replied with a list of who he had an opportunity to practice with during the offseason, ranging from Shake Milton and James Harden to the recently acquired De'Anthony Melton.

"I worked with Shake while we were here," said Maxey. "I've known Shake for a long time, so I did some things with him. I worked with De'Anthony Melton in Los Angeles right as soon as he got traded. I think that was cool. I got to get a feel for his game, got to compete a little bit with him."

When discussing his thoughts on training with Harden, Maxey saw it as a time to fully learn the former MVP's game as the two only had 21 regular season games with each other last year.

"We only got 21 games in the regular season last year, and he's gonna be a big part of our team this year. He's gonna have the ball in his hands a lot, knowing how he plays and how to play off of him is going to be big," said Maxey.

Maxey will get to spend more time practicing with the rest of his teammates as they traveled to South Carolina on Tuesday for their training camp ahead of their preseason games, which begin on Oct. 3rd as the Sixers take on the Brooklyn Nets at the Barclays Center at 7:30 p.m. EST.

