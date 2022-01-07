Tyrese Maxey Remains Out of Sixers Lineup vs. Spurs

Philadelphia 76ers second-year guard Tyrese Maxey has had a hard time catching a break lately. After starting the season out extremely healthy as he was available for the Sixers' first 23 games of the year, the young guard began dealing with some setbacks.

He missed his first game on December 6 against the Charlotte Hornets. After returning to the floor in the next matchup, Maxey missed two-straight games five games later.

While he returned to the floor for the Sixers ahead of their matchup against the Atlanta Hawks on December 23, Maxey nearly missed time a few nights later as he had a family emergency and was entered into the NBA's health and safety protocol.

When the Sixers were gearing up for their December 26 matchup against the Washington Wizards, Maxey was listed as questionable as he went into the protocol. Fortunately, his questionable status was a good sign he could play.

As that turned out to be the case, Maxey managed to check into the Wizards matchup for 33 minutes after getting cleared. He went on to play in Philly's next two matchups against the Toronto Raptors and the Brooklyn Nets. Unfortunately, his recent availability streak ended after four games as Maxey was entered into the protocol for the second time this season.

Will Maxey Make His Return vs. San Antonio?

For the last two games against the Houston Rockets and the Orlando Magic, the Sixers haven't had Maxey on board.

Friday night's game against the San Antonio Spurs will mark the third-straight game Maxey will miss for Philadelphia.

As Maxey remains in the league's protocol, the team ruled the second-year guard out early on Thursday night. With Maxey and Shake Milton once again out of the mix, the Sixers will have to rely on a point guard-by-committee as they work on getting guys healthier and back in the mix.

