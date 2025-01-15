Tyrese Maxey's Final Status for 76ers' Matchup vs Knicks Revealed
Coming off a matchup against the first-place OKC Thunder, the Philadelphia 76ers gear up for night two of a back-to-back. Next up on the schedule is a nationally televised matchup against the New York Knicks.
In last night's game, the biggest storyline for the Sixers was the limited availability they had on the roster. Due to countless players being ruled out and being late scratches, Nick Nurse found himself with just nine players against the Thunder.
Among those who did not suit up against the Thunder was All-Star guard Tyrese Maxey. He emerged on the injury report in the afternoon due to a hand injury he suffered over the weekend against the Orlando Magic. Maxey was a game-time decision, and after going through his warm-up routine, was ruled out by the Sixers.
Fast forward to Wednesday, and Maxey remains on the injury report. He was listed as questionable for a second straight game as he continues to deal with a hand injury. Similar to Tuesday, a final decision wasn't made until after his pre-game routine. The Knicks have yet to deal with Maxey this season, as he was sidelined the first time these teams squared off.
As the Sixers prepare to take on the Knicks, a final decision has been made regarding Maxey. He is avaiable and will be in the lineup against New York.
Before getting sidelined, Maxey had a streak of four games with at least 29 points. On the season, the Sixers star is averaging 25.8 PPG, 3.4 RPG, and 5.8 APG.
76ers-Knicks is set to tip off at 7:30 pm Eastern Time on ESPN.