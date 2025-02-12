Tyrese Maxey’s Honest Assessment on Struggles vs Raptors
As the Philadelphia 76ers engaged in a tight matchup through the first half against the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday night, one stat really stood out.
Tyrese Maxey had just two shots taken. Both misses, resulting in zero points for the veteran guard.
For a guy averaging 28 points per game during the 2024-2025 NBA season, Maxey’s quiet first half against Toronto was certainly a head-scratcher.
After the matchup, he explained what went wrong for him on a personal level.
"I just wasn’t aggressive,” the guard told reporters. "I got kinda started late and slow.”
Maxey isn’t one to point fingers—and he wasn’t going to pin his lack of shots on anybody else on Tuesday. He simply claimed the lack of aggressiveness was solely on himself and is striving to get his rhythm back on Wednesday against the Brooklyn Nets.
“I’ll be more aggressive,” he added. "I’ll be fine. I’ll be better [on Wednesday], and then I’ll get some rest. I’ll be good. I make no excuses. I should’ve been a lot more aggressive today and helped my teammates out."
Maxey finished the second half by shooting 1-7 from the field. Two of his five points came from the free-throw line. With a lack of scoring from the young veteran, the Sixers struggled to take down a struggling Raptors team. A 106-103 loss sends the Sixers into Brooklyn with a fourth-straight defeat.
