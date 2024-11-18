Tyrese Maxey Sends Positive Message to Philadelphia 76ers Fans
This offseason, the Philadelphia 76ers made numerous additions to plant themselves in the conversation of NBA title contenders. However, things have ended up going off the rails for them to kick off the regular season. Despite how things look at the moment, one member of the team issued a positive message to the fanbase.
At the moment, the Sixers find themselves in 14th place in the Eastern Conference with a 2-10 record. A big reason why things have unfolded the way they have is because of injuries. Two stars began the season on the sidelines, and just as they looked to start getting healthy, another key player suffered an injury.
Among those out of action right now is Tyrese Maxey. The All-Star guard remains out of the lineup as he recovers from a hamstring injury. As of now, there is still no clear timetable on when he'll be making his return.
On Sunday afternoon, Maxey made a post on X with a message for the Sixers' fanbase. Even though they're in a jam right now, he doesn't want the city to start losing faith. Maxey finishied things off by saying he still feels confident about this group moving forward.
Before getting injured, Maxey was leading the charge for the Sixers along with Joel Embiid and Paul George on the sidelines. In the seven games he's played in thus far, the star guard is averaging 27.6 PPG, 3.0 RPG, and 3.9 APG.
Looking ahead for the Sixers, they'll continue their current road trip this week after their loss to the Orlando Magic Friday. Next up on the schedule is a meeting with Tyler Herro and the Miami Heat on Monday night.