As the Philadelphia 76ers work on clinching their spot in the Eastern Conference Playoffs on the court, members of the team are getting things done off the court as well as numerous players on the team made notable community contributions recently.

Last week, Sixers second-year guard Tyrese Maxey and veteran forward Danny Green collaborated on a donation to the Black Women in Sport Foundation.

The BWSF is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to increase the involvement of black women and girls in all aspects of sports, including athletics, coaching, and administration.

The funds donated from Green and Maxey will purchase sports equipment to be donated to the foundation's youth participants.

In addition to donating funds, Green participated in a meet and greet with some of the foundation's founders last week.

Danny Green meeting with BWSF founders via Sixers.

Green and Maxey weren't the only ones recently making donations from the Sixers. Earlier this week, Sixers rookie Charles Bassey donated to Simon's Heart in the midst of NBA Fit Week.

Simon's Heart is an organization that was started for a child named Simon, that passed away as an infant in 2004 due to sudden cardiac arrest.

The organization's mission is to create and advance innovative and evidence-based programs, policies, and research that prevent sudden cardiac arrest and death in children, teens, and young adults.

Bassey's contributions will be used to purchase AED equipment for Philadelphia recreation centers or to sponsor a heart screening event.

And lastly, Sixers' reserve Georges Niang donated to Bounce Out the Stigma Basketball on Saturday, which was World Autism Day.

Niang's contributions will be used to cover the cost of individuals with Autism to attend a Challenged Youth All-Inclusive Basketball Camp. Bounce Out the Stigma has many programs and events that take place year-round.

