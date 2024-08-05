Tyrese Maxey Shares Thoughts on Sixers Addition of Paul George
One of the biggest moves from free agency this summer was the Philadelphia 76ers luring Paul George away from the LA Clippers. Following this massive addition, one key member of the organization shared his thoughts on bringing in such a big-time talent.
Earlier this week, Tyrese Maxey sat down with George on his Podcast P show. During the episode, one of PG's co-hosts the All-Star guard how he felt about his newest running mate. Maxey was excited about the move as expected, and his high on the potential of the Sixers' new big three.
"I think it was a great idea," Maxey said. "The fit is crazy if you think about it. We got if not the best player in the world in big fella Joel. Myself, a guard, and a wing. You can't ask for nothing better than that."
As Maxey stated, George's fit on the Sixers is the main reason why this signing was such a talking point in and around the NBA. Because of his play style, the nine-time All-Star should be able to seamlessly slot in next to Maxey and Joel Embiid.
George is getting ready to enter his 15th year in the league, but he is still a high-impact player. Last season for the Clippers, he averaged 22.6 PPG, 5.2 RPG, and 3.5 APG. More notably, he shot 41.3% from beyond the arc on close to eight attempts per game.
The trio of stars will likely need some time to gel with one another. That said, their complementary fit should minimize the growing pains early in the season. If the Sixers' big three is able to quickly start firing on all cylinders, they'll have a good opportunity to contend in their first year together.