Tyrese Maxey Shows Love to Philly in Latest Instagram Post

Philadelphia 76ers star guard Tyrese Maxey doesn’t tend to stay in his NBA market when the season ends. Instead, Maxey heads back to his home state of Texas and splits time between there and Los Angeles, where he puts a lot of offseason work in.

Maxey kept up with the trend this summer as he’s been spotted in both states working with his personal trainer and Sixers teammates, but the soon-to-be third-year guard recently returned to the Philadelphia area for two major events.

A couple of weeks back, Maxey launched his own summer camp for the youth. The 1% Better camp took place in Philadelphia and allowed Maxey to help young players grow their game. And before the guard took off to Kentucky to launch another version of his camp elsewhere, he competed in the Danny Rumph Classic summer league game at LaSalle University.

Maxey put on a show in front of a packed house at LaSalle. Not only did the young guard produce a game-high of 34 points, but he also made it a double-double as he came down with ten rebounds. After his eventual few days back in Philadelphia, Maxey showed love to “the City of Brotherly Love” on his latest Instagram post.

Since joining the Sixers through the 2020 NBA Draft, Maxey has developed a strong connection with the city. While he wasn’t a star in Philly right off the bat, it was clear that Maxey’s work ethic and love for the game would win the fans almost immediately.

Now that Maxey’s hard work translates to the court on game nights, he’s quickly become a fan favorite. Going into year three, Maxey is one of the Sixers’ core players and is recognized as one of the NBA’s rising stars. As expected, Sixers fans couldn’t be more excited — and Maxey feels the love.  

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.

