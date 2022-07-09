The Brooklyn Nets have been the team to watch this offseason. As Ben Simmons’ debut with the squad looms after he missed the entire 2021-2022 season, and Kyrie Irving’s future with the franchise was left in doubt as he searched for sign-and-trade scenarios, Kevin Durant really shook things up when he requested a trade just one year after signing a multi-year extension.

As expected, Durant’s trade request shook up the league. Not even an hour after the news broke that he wanted out, rumors indicated that more than half the league inquired about what it would take to land the superstar forward and future Hall of Fame.

Philadelphia 76ers fans were in on the action. As expected, they wanted the Sixers to find a way to land James Harden’s former teammate, acknowledging that it would certainly cost one of their young stars, Tyrese Maxey, who has tremendous upside.

Although Maxey hasn’t been in Philly for long, the former first-round pick became a fan favorite almost immediately during his rookie season. By year two, he’s viewed as a full-time starter and likely a future All-Star. Parting ways with Maxey makes sense in a deal for a player of Durant’s caliber, but a young Sixers fan didn’t like the idea of Maxey leaving, even if it was for Durant.

The viral video of the young emotional Sixers fan caught Maxey’s eye earlier this week, and the soon-to-be third-year guard tweeted that he would get his supporter a jersey. In addition, Maxey met with the kid virtually to send him a live message, courtesy of Dave Uram of KYW News Radio.

“I’m glad to see you smiling,” said Maxey. “No more crying! We’re gonna get you a jersey, and I’m gonna sign it, and hey, whatever the future holds, it’s gonna be all right because you’re gonna have that jersey.”

Fortunately for the young fan, Maxey is unlikely to part ways with the Sixers. As the Nets have sky-high demands for a Durant trade, Philadelphia’s lack of draft assets won’t put the Sixers near the top of the race for the superstar’s sweepstakes.

And considering the Sixers reportedly view Maxey as a franchise player, it’s unlikely they’ll even entertain trade offers coming their way unless another star is involved.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.

More Sixers News:

Summer League Sixers: With the 2022 NBA Summer League coming up, the Philadelphia 76ers announced the official roster on Friday afternoon. For the second-straight season, former G League MVP Paul Reed will headline the roster alongside other Sixers veterans Isaiah Joe, Jaden Springer, and Charles Bassey. In addition, the Sixers will have their new signee Trevelin Queen out in Salt Lake City and Las Vegas to show off his skill set on his new team. CLICK HERE TO READ MORE

In Philly At Last: After a public plea from Joel Embiid, and countless rumors about needing a P.J. Tucker-like player in Philadelphia, the Sixers found their guy in P.J. Tucker himself. With a player option attached to his contract for the 2022-2023 season, Tucker opted out from re-joining the Miami Heat for next year. At the opening of free agency, Tucker landed himself a three-year contract to join James Harden, Embiid, and the 76ers. CLICK HERE TO READ MORE