Tyrese Maxey, Tobias Harris Discuss Dave Joerger's Tough Announcement

The Philadelphia 76ers took the court on Saturday night to face the Indiana Pacers on the road. After falling short, picking up their fourth-straight loss in Indiana by losing 118-113, almost all was forgotten after, as Sixers players learned that one of their coaches had been diagnosed with cancer.

Sixers top assistant Dave Joerger notified Sixers ownership, the front office, and his fellow coaches a few weeks ago that he was beginning to undergo treatment for what he describes as a "treatable form of cancer."

On Saturday night, he finally told the players after they wrapped up the game against Pacers before putting out an official statement announcing that he is stepping away from Philly's bench "effective immediately."

"We wanted to tell the players," said Sixers coach Doc Rivers. "Dave's one tough guy. He's been dealing with this for almost three weeks now, four weeks. He's done some radiation and chemo already. That's why he's missed a couple of practices, but now it's going to get to the tougher, heavy part, and he's going to be out for a while."

While Joerger did mention that he plans to re-join the Sixers when he's done with his treatment, he wanted to make sure he spent a few more games with the team before stepping away after Saturday's matchup.

"It's sad, and it hurts," said Sixers guard Tyrese Maxey. "But his spirit is extremely high. So when someone is going through something, but their spirit is high, it makes you believe in them and trust in them, and really have faith in them. It was tough. I dropped my head immediately when I heard it, but as soon as he started talking and telling us that he'll be fine and he's okay, and his spirit is extremely high, that made me happy. I just gave him a big hug and told him I'm praying for him, and I love him."

Sixers veteran forward Tobias Harris has the utmost confidence in Joerger to get through this battle and come out stronger. While Harris acknowledges how unfortunate it is, he makes it clear the team will be there for Joerger throughout his process of getting better.

"I kind of think for the group to hear from him, you can tell that it's a tough time because we're in the season and we're going through it, and now this comes up," Harris said. "I think it just puts things in perspective like, you play basketball, we love it, but he's going through something that's bigger than basketball and for us as a group and a family, you just got to be there to support him, and encourage him through this process and keep his family in our prayers and really pray for success during this time."

