Tyrese Maxey, Tobias Harris Support Phillies’ Game 3 Win

The Philadelphia 76ers finally returned home after a four-game road trip. Following their win over the Indiana Pacers last Monday, the Sixers went up North to face the Toronto Raptors for two-straight games before paying a visit to the Chicago Bulls.

This week, the Sixers ended their trip on Monday with a game against the Washington Wizards. Their neighbors, the Philadelphia Phillies, were supposed to be playing in South Philly on Monday night shortly after the Sixers and the Wizards tipped off.

But the heavy downpour of rain caused the MLB to postpone Game 3 of the World Series. The Phillies and the Houston Astros took the field on Tuesday night to battle it out for the third game of the series. Considering the Sixers got the night off after their trip, a couple of players attended the event.

76ers guard Tyrese Maxey and the veteran forward Tobias Harris were in attendance at Citizens Bank Park on Tuesday night supporting the Phillies, according to John Clark of NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Throughout the Phillies’ playoff run, they’ve gained tons of support from Sixers players. Harris has attended the most games, typically showing up with his backup forward, Georges Niang.

Maxey also attended a couple of games after being a hot commodity at Phillies games throughout the regular season.

Even the Sixers’ star big man Joel Embiid made several public appearances at the ballpark throughout the playoff run.

Philadelphia’s hot postseason hot streak at home continued on Tuesday night. As the Phillies hosted their first World Series matchup in over ten years, the home team did not disappoint.

At the start of the matchup, Phillies star Bryce Harper smacked a two-run home run to give his team a 2-0 lead in the first inning. In the following inning, the Phillies tacked on two more runs. The Phillies had one more hot-hitting inning in them as they produced three more runs in the fifth.

Meanwhile, the pitching was on point for the night, as the Astros produced just five hits, which contributed to zero runs. In the end, the Phillies took a 2-1 series lead with a dominant 7-0 victory. Now, the Phillies and the Astros will square off for Game 4 on Wednesday night. Across the street, the Sixers will battle it out with the Wizards once again.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.