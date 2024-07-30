USC Coach Shouts Out Two Sixers Veterans After Recent Workout
The Philadelphia 76ers have made some major changes this offseason, but they’ve managed to keep a few players who were on expiring contracts.
Tyrese Maxey entered the 2024 offseason as a restricted free agent. As expected, the Sixers were going to be willing to match any offer that came his way. In the end, it didn’t matter. The Sixers didn’t hesitate to offer the first-time All-Star the max contract he would’ve landed somewhere else.
In addition to Maxey, the Sixers also brought back the veteran wing, Kelly Oubre. While Oubre was viewed as a potential flight risk for Philadelphia, considering he was a standout player on a minimum deal, the veteran returns to the Sixers on a short-term contract.
Recently, Oubre linked up with a couple of his teammates for different workouts. His most recent sighting was with Tyrese Maxey at USC.
Trojans head coach Eric Musselman took to X to shout out the two Sixers standouts after their workout at USC’s facility.
As next season is shaping up to be a critical one for the Sixers, who have championship expectations, Maxey and Oubre are continuing to sharpen their on-court chemistry.
Last season was a major year for Maxey. As he replaced the ten-time All-Star James Harden as the Sixers’ starting point guard, Maxey notched career-highs in scoring and playmaking. He produced 26 points per game on 45 percent shooting. The young guard also dished out six assists per game while keeping turnovers at a minimum.
As for Oubre, his hot start with the Sixers hit a bump when he dealt with an off-court-related injury. While he dealt with a significant obstacle, Oubre still finished his first season in Philly strong. In 68 games, he produced 15 points per game on 44 percent shooting. He also averaged five rebounds.
In the playoffs, Oubre was a notable addition. As a starter for all six games, Oubre produced 13 points and four rebounds per game. He knocked down 39 percent of his shots.
Now that he’s got experience under his belt playing with Maxey and Joel Embiid, Oubre is focused on improving his chemistry with the team’s starting point guard and getting familiar with Paul George’s game.
