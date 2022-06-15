Utah Jazz Could Potentially Hire Sixers’ Sam Cassell

The Utah Jazz didn’t enter the 2022 offseason with a head coaching vacancy. Unlike most teams that had a new opening at head coach, the Jazz didn’t intend to part ways with Quin Snyder.

However, a couple of weeks ago, Snyder decided to go out on his own terms. As the now-former Jazz head coach reportedly believed a new voice was needed in Utah’s locker room, Snyder decided to step down from the job.

For the first time in eight seasons, the Jazz are on the hunt for a new head coach. As soon as Snyder made his departure, the Jazz fired up their head coaching search right away. Immediately, several names were linked to the Jazz including New York Knicks assistant Johnnie Bryant, Jazz assistant Alex Jensen, former Portland Trail Blazers head coach Terry Stotts, Boston Celtics assistant Will Hardy and Toronto Raptors assistant Adrian Griffin.

At first, it seemed the Jazz weren’t eyeing up any of Doc Rivers’ Philadelphia 76ers assistants, but on Wednesday, that changed. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Sixers assistant, Sam Cassell will interview for the Jazz’s vacant head coach position.

Cassell joined the Sixers’ staff in 2020 when Doc Rivers signed on with the team. He came from the Los Angeles Clippers’ bench. Before joining the Clippers as a head coach, Cassell got his start as a Washington Wizards assistant in 2009.

He joined the Wizards’ bench after a successful career as a player. Cassell’s garnered head coaching interest before, but he hasn’t landed a promotion just yet. Perhaps, the Jazz will be the first team to give him an opportunity to run his own squad.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.

