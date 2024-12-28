All 76ers

Utah Jazz Star Upgraded vs Philadelphia 76ers

The Utah Jazz have a key player on the injury report against the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday.

Justin Grasso

Jan 6, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) scores past Philadelphia 76ers guard Patrick Beverley (22) during the fourth quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Jan 6, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) scores past Philadelphia 76ers guard Patrick Beverley (22) during the fourth quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Philadelphia 76ers aren’t the only team dealing with setbacks heading into Saturday’s matchup in Utah. On the other side, the Utah Jazz are questioning whether they’ll have multiple players or not.

According to the official NBA injury report, Jordan Clarkson was listed as questionable. Lately, the veteran sharpshooter has been dealing with left plantar fasciitis.

Since the start of the month, Clarkson has been in and out of the lineup. As he dealt with setbacks in late November, the veteran has struggled to stay on the floor for the Jazz. Despite initially going on the injury report as questionable, Clarkson has been upgraded.

When Clarkson returned to action on December 13 against the Phoenix Suns, he returned to the court after a seven-game absence.

Clarkson appeared in five straight games for Utah before going out with an absence again on Thursday. The Jazz faced the Cleveland Cavaliers on December 23, which marked Calrkson’s latest appearance. At the time, the veteran forward appeared on the court for 33 minutes. He produced 27 points on 41 percent shooting from the field. He also had five assists and six rebounds.

The Jazz wrapped up a five-game road trip with a matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday. In the absence of Clarkson, Utah lost by two points.

At this point in the season, the Jazz hold a 7-22 record. They are on a two-game losing streak and have won just three of their last ten games. Getting Clarkson back is an ideal for the Jazz against the Sixers.

The Sixers and the Jazz are set to tip at 9:30 PM ET.

Published
Justin Grasso
JUSTIN GRASSO

Title: Credentialed writer/reporter covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation Email: JustinGrasso32@Gmail.com Location: Philadelphia, PA Expertise: Reporting, insight, and analysis on the Sixers and the NBA  Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation.  Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association.  Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

Home/News