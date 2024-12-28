Utah Jazz Star Upgraded vs Philadelphia 76ers
The Philadelphia 76ers aren’t the only team dealing with setbacks heading into Saturday’s matchup in Utah. On the other side, the Utah Jazz are questioning whether they’ll have multiple players or not.
According to the official NBA injury report, Jordan Clarkson was listed as questionable. Lately, the veteran sharpshooter has been dealing with left plantar fasciitis.
Since the start of the month, Clarkson has been in and out of the lineup. As he dealt with setbacks in late November, the veteran has struggled to stay on the floor for the Jazz. Despite initially going on the injury report as questionable, Clarkson has been upgraded.
When Clarkson returned to action on December 13 against the Phoenix Suns, he returned to the court after a seven-game absence.
Clarkson appeared in five straight games for Utah before going out with an absence again on Thursday. The Jazz faced the Cleveland Cavaliers on December 23, which marked Calrkson’s latest appearance. At the time, the veteran forward appeared on the court for 33 minutes. He produced 27 points on 41 percent shooting from the field. He also had five assists and six rebounds.
The Jazz wrapped up a five-game road trip with a matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday. In the absence of Clarkson, Utah lost by two points.
At this point in the season, the Jazz hold a 7-22 record. They are on a two-game losing streak and have won just three of their last ten games. Getting Clarkson back is an ideal for the Jazz against the Sixers.
The Sixers and the Jazz are set to tip at 9:30 PM ET.