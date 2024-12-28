Utah Jazz Starter in Danger of Missing Action vs Philadelphia 76ers
Going into a Saturday night matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers, the Utah Jazz could potentially miss a key starter once again.
According to the official NBA injury report, the Jazz have listed John Collins as questionable to play. Lately, Collins has been dealing with a left hip contusion.
When the Jazz faced the Cleveland Cavaliers two days before Christmas, Collins missed his first set of action this month. The Jazz came up short with a double-digit loss against the Cavs. When Utah returned to the floor to take on the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday, Collins remained out of the lineup. Without him, the Jazz struggled to overcome the Blazers, taking on a two-point loss.
Although Collins has missed just three games for the Jazz this year, they have yet to win a game in his absence. Outside of the recent two-game absence, Collins missed action against the Denver Nuggets at the end of November. The Jazz dropped the game with a 19-point loss at home.
The Sixers didn’t have the hottest start to the 2024-2025 NBA season, but they’ve been turning a corner. Philadelphia has won seven of its last ten games and picked up a statement victory on the road against the Boston Celtics on Christmas Day.
Meanwhile, the Jazz are on a two-game losing streak, with just seven victories on their record this year. Surprisingly, they’ve found more success away from home this year, as they have just two wins in Utah since the season started.
While Collins would be a useful upgrade for the Jazz against the Sixers on Saturday, his status is unknown so far. The veteran forward could end up being a game-time decision.
The Sixers and the Jazz are set to tip at 9:30 PM ET.