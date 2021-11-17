Jazz Welcome Back Georges Niang With Tribute on Tuesday

For the first time since last season, Philadelphia 76ers veteran forward Georges Niang returned to play at the Vivint Arena, home of the Utah Jazz. Except for this time, he was suited up for the visitors as he signed a deal with the Sixers over the offseason.

Coming out of Iowa State in 2016, Niang wasn't considered a high-end prospect. As a four-year starter out of Iowa State, Niang was on NBA teams' radars but didn't get selected until late in the 2016 NBA Draft.

As the first round came and went, Niang remained available. When the 50th overall pick came around, Niang found himself selected by the Indiana Pacers. He started his NBA career with the Pacers and spent time in the NBA G League.

But the Utah Jazz were the first team to really give Niang a chance later on in his career. Niang inked a two-way deal with the Jazz during the 2017-2018 season. Following that run, he earned a standard contract with Utah.

From then on, he carved out a solid role for himself as he remained with the Jazz for the past three seasons. Primarily used as a bench player, Niang established himself as a reliable three-point sniper as he's knocked down 40-percent of his three-point shots throughout the duration of his five-year career.

While he didn't necessarily notch superstar status during his time with the Jazz, his former organization put together a tribute video to play during the first half of Tuesday night's matchup as the Sixers visited the Jazz.

Niang's return to Utah wasn't exactly ideal as the 76ers found themselves trailing by double-digits early on and could never get back into the game. In the end, the Sixers fell short in Utah, losing 120-85. Niang wrapped up his return with seven points in 30 minutes of action. It probably wasn't the outcome he wanted, but the Sixers veteran was grateful for the tribute he received.

