Veteran Forward Impressed by Philadelphia 76ers Star Tyrese Maxey
After years of playing against them, Caleb Martin decided to join the Philadelphia 76ers in free agency. As he gears up for this new chapter of his career, the veteran forward had a lot of positive things to say about one of the team's stars.
With Joel Embiid winning a gold medal and Paul George coming to Philly in free agency, they have garnered a lot of attention this summer. However, there is another player on the roster who has emerged as a star-level talent. Tyrese Maxey is fresh off his best season in the pros, receiving an All-Star nod and taking home Most Improved Player.
Following practice last week, Martin was asked his thoughts on Maxey. He had nothing but good things to say about the young guard in their short time together as teammates. "Dog, he's a dog," Martin told reporters. "He's consistent, he comes in every day, he works hard."
Martin has also been impressed with Maxey's mentality after receiving a big contract extension in the offseason.
"Obviously just signed a new contract," he continued. "A lot guys take their foot off the gas. I feel like he's probably put it on even more. He is just dedicate to his craft, really good kid to."
In four preseason games this year, Maxey averaged 14 points on 41 percent shooting in 20 minutes. He made 42 percent of his threes and averaged over four assists.
Coming off a breakout season in 2024, Maxey will be leading the charge for the Sixers alongside Embiid and PG in 2025 as they look to contend in the Eastern Conference.