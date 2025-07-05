Veteran Forward Makes Post After Signing Deal With Sixers
With Guerschon Yabusele departing for the New York Knicks in free agency, the Philadelphia 76ers found themselves once again in search of depth at power forward. Daryl Morey ended up addressing this void with his first signing of the summer, taking a flier on a young player with upside.
Earlier this week, reports emerged that the Sixers agreed to terms on a deal with forward Trendon Watford. He’s spent the past four seasons in the league since going undrafted, having stints with the Brooklyn Nets and Portland Trail Blazers. The 24-year-old is coming off his best season in the pros, averaging 10.2 PPG, 3.6 RPG, and 2.6 APG in 44 appearances for the Nets.
In the days following his signing, Watford took to social to discuss his latest career update. He shared a message to the Sixers’ fan base, displaying his excitement for his new journey in the NBA.
As an athletic forward with a versatile skill set, Watford has a chance to be a key piece in Nick Nurse’s rotation. Due to their minimal options at power forward, he’ll have an opportunity to compete for playing time in training camp when the 2026 campaign gets closer.
During his time with the Nets, Watford showed nice flashes as a secondary ballhandler and shot creator. Though he isn’t much of a threat from beyond the arc, he is capable of putting the ball on the floor and getting downhill. This could provide a boost in the Sixers’ second unit when primary facilitators like Tyrese Maxey are off the floor.
Losing Yabusele was a tough blow for the Sixers. That said, Watford has a chance to fill some of the void with his athleticism and versatility.
