Veteran Forward Reacts to Report Linking Marcus Morris to Sixers
Through the first few days of free agency, the Philadelphia 76ers have made multiple new additions to the roster. However, there is still one key area of need. According to new developments, the front office might try and pull off another reunion this summer.
The first move Daryl Morey made in free agency was bringing back Andre Drummond to serve as Joel Embiid's backup. However, that might not be the only former Sixer who could wind back up on the roster. Reports surfaced Wednesday that Philly is among the teams interested in Marcus Morris.
After seeing this news, Marcus' twin brother took to social media with his thoughts. He would like to see the veteran forward return to his hometown team.
Morris arrived in Philly at the start of last season as part of the James Harden trade. However, his time with the team did not last very long. Morris was eventually re-routed at the trade deadline to the Indiana Pacers in exchange for Buddy Hield. Upon receiving a buyout, Morris ended up finishing the year with the Cleveland Cavaliers.
In his 37 games with the Sixers, Morris averaged 6.7 PPG and 2.9 RPG while shooting 40% from beyond the arc. Seeing how well he performed in his short time here, it's not surprising the team is interesting in bringing back the veteran wing.
This time around, Morris would have a chance to have a much bigger role for the Sixers. With Nic Batum departing in free agency, the lineup has a void to fill at power forward. As a hard-nosed forward who can efficiently space the floor, he'd be an instant fit in the new-look lineup.