VJ Edgecombe Continues Giving Allen Iverson a Run in 76ers History

After his second NBA game, VJ Edgecombe has surpassed Allen Iverson in 76ers history.

Justin Grasso

Apr 12, 2024; Camden, NJ, USA; Philadelphia 76ers great Allen Iverson during the unveiling of the statue honoring him in a ceremony at the Philadelphia 76ers Training Complex. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Apr 12, 2024; Camden, NJ, USA; Philadelphia 76ers great Allen Iverson during the unveiling of the statue honoring him in a ceremony at the Philadelphia 76ers Training Complex.
The start to VJ Edgecombe’s career has been nothing short of exciting for the Philadelphia 76ers.

In his NBA debut, the young guard set a Sixers franchise record for scoring the most points for a rookie in his first game, surpassing the Hall of Famer Allen Iverson.

As the Sixers battled it out against the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday night, Edgecombe continued climbing that leaderboard and surpassed Iverson once again, scoring the most points in his first two career games with the 76ers.

VJ Edgecomb
Oct 25, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard VJ Edgecombe (77) reacts to his three pointer against the Charlotte Hornets during the first quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena.

During the 1996-1997 season, Allen Iverson dropped 30 points on 63 percent shooting from the field in 37 minutes. The Sixers suffered a loss against the Milwaukee Bucks at the time. In his second game, Iverson checked in for 26 minutes in a matchup against the Chicago Bulls. He produced another 15 points to bring his total to 45 points.

As for Edgecombe, his first game against Boston included a 42-minute shift. He shot 50 percent from the field (knocking down five three-pointers), to score 34 points. It was the second-most amount of points for an NBA rookie in his first career game. Along with his scoring, Edgecombe came down with seven rebounds and dished out three assists.

Through the first three quarters of action on Saturday, Edgecombe had 27 minutes of action. He shot 5-11 from the field, knocking down one of his two three-pointers. The rookie added 13 points before the game reached the final quarter. He also had six assists, three rebounds, three steals, and one block.

The Sixers were fortunate to be in a position to draft Edgecombe after an unfortunate season. Last year, the team has championship hopes, but couldn’t overcome injuries to the main group. As the injuries piled up, so did the losses.

As a result, the Sixers finished with high odds of keeping their top-six protected pick. Not only did the Sixers keep their pick, but they moved up a few spots to land third overall. Edgecombe was the clear target in the weeks leading up to the draft. It’s safe to say the former Baylor star is living up to the hype so far.

With at least 47 points through his first two games, Edgecombe continues climbing the Sixers franchise’s rookie leaderboard. When Iverson was a rookie, he totaled 69 points through his first three games. Edgecombe will get a chance to continue chasing Iverson when the Sixers face the Orlando Magic on Monday night.

Published
Justin Grasso
