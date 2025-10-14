VJ Edgecombe Predicted to Ascend Into Sixers’ Big Three
Big Threes have been a highly revered dynamic throughout the NBA’s history. While depth is an important aspect of basketball, success is often attributed to a strong trio.
Last year, the Philadelphia 76ers’ top three players were widely considered to be Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and Paul George. ESPN’s Tim Bontemps believes the team will be “changing the course” with its core, suggesting that George will drop in stock and VJ Edgecombe will be a fast riser.
“George, meanwhile, is in the second year of a max extension that he signed as a free agent last summer, but he falls out of the core this season in favor of Edgecombe, the third pick in June's draft.”
George or Edgecombe?
Last season, George averaged 16.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 4.3 assists over 41 games. This was the 35-year-old’s lowest scoring average since 2015 and the third-lowest amount of games played in a season.
George underwent surgery on his left knee in July and there is no definitive timetable for his return to action. Similar to teammate Embiid, the ultimate hope is that he makes a full recovery and reestablishes himself as a key contributor in the league.
A top moment from the summer was when the 76ers selected Edgecombe with the No. 3 overall pick in this year’s annual draft. The 20-year-old guard played one season for the Baylor Bears and has experience as a member of the Bahamas men’s national team.
In preseason action against the New York Knicks, Edgecombe averaged 12 points, four rebounds, and four assists over two games. The rookie missed the 76ers’ official preseason open against the Orlando Magic due to left hip soreness, though this will likely be monitored as a day-to-day injury.
While Edgecombe has a high ceiling for the future, it's unlikely that he will get ample opportunity to become a franchise player during this upcoming season. Even without the Baylor alumnus, Philadelphia has a strong backcourt of young, talented guards.
Philadelphia’s starting shooting guard is likely to be Quentin Grimes. Last season, the 25-year-old averaged a career-high 21.9 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 4.5 assists over 28 games with the 76ers. Behind Grimes, Jared McCain is another notable guard who is capable of starting.
Ultimately, Edgecombe’s top moments will likely spur from blowout games or a string of unfortunate injuries. It should be expected that his rookie year is focused on development, especially when there is no urgency for him to ascend into the starting lineup.
George and Embiid still have availability concerns heading towards opening day, but the two stars are widely considered to be Philadelphia’s nucleus at the moment. There are high hopes for Edgecombe as well, though there are more experienced players who are more prepared to assume a Big Three-type role if George is sidelined by injuries.