VJ Edgecombe Sends Clear Message to Sixers' Nick Nurse
On Wednesday, the Philadelphia 76ers selected VJ Edgecombe with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. Edgecombe averaged 15.0 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 3.2 assists during his lone season at Baylor.
Joining a roster with Joel Embiid, Paul George, and Tyrese Maxey, the 19-year-old guard is expected to contribute to a playoff-contending team. This could include starting, coming off the bench, or possibly taking on a new position.
For the 2024-2025 season, Embiid was limited to 19 games, and George missed about 40 games due to injury. Those setbacks played a significant part in Philadelphia’s 24-58 record. Prior to the disappointing season, the 76ers had made seven consecutive playoff appearances.
During a post-draft press conference, Edgecombe expressed his willingness to be flexible within the 76ers’ rotation.
"Whatever Coach needs me to do, I'm gonna go do," Edgecombe said. "If it requires me coming off the bench, if it requires me starting, playing alongside both Maxey and [Jared] McCain, playing with one of them at the same time, it don't matter. I'm just going there to play. Like I said, whatever Coach Nurse needs me to do, I'm gonna do it."
Edgecombe has prior experience competing against professional players. He represented the Bahamas in the 2024 FIBA Men's Olympic Qualifying Tournament, averaging 16.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 3.8 assists over four games.
The Bahamas native will get his first taste of NBA action in the upcoming Summer League. The annual summer showcase kicks off on July 10 in Las Vegas.