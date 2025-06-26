All 76ers

VJ Edgecombe Sends Clear Message to Sixers' Nick Nurse

VJ Edgecombe is set to join the Philadelphia 76ers.

Eric Jay Santos

Jun 25, 2025; Brooklyn, NY, USA; VJ Edgecombe stands with NBA commissioner Adam Silver after being selected as the third pick by the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Jun 25, 2025; Brooklyn, NY, USA; VJ Edgecombe stands with NBA commissioner Adam Silver after being selected as the third pick by the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
In this story:

On Wednesday, the Philadelphia 76ers selected VJ Edgecombe with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. Edgecombe averaged 15.0 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 3.2 assists during his lone season at Baylor.

Joining a roster with Joel Embiid, Paul George, and Tyrese Maxey, the 19-year-old guard is expected to contribute to a playoff-contending team. This could include starting, coming off the bench, or possibly taking on a new position. 

For the 2024-2025 season, Embiid was limited to 19 games, and George missed about 40 games due to injury. Those setbacks played a significant part in Philadelphia’s 24-58 record. Prior to the disappointing season, the 76ers had made seven consecutive playoff appearances. 

During a post-draft press conference, Edgecombe expressed his willingness to be flexible within the 76ers’ rotation. 

"Whatever Coach needs me to do, I'm gonna go do," Edgecombe said. "If it requires me coming off the bench, if it requires me starting, playing alongside both Maxey and [Jared] McCain, playing with one of them at the same time, it don't matter. I'm just going there to play. Like I said, whatever Coach Nurse needs me to do, I'm gonna do it."

VJ Edgecombe
Mar 21, 2025; Raleigh, NC, USA; Baylor Bears guard VJ Edgecombe (7) has the ball against the Mississippi State Bulldogs during the second half in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images / Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

Edgecombe has prior experience competing against professional players. He represented the Bahamas in the 2024 FIBA Men's Olympic Qualifying Tournament, averaging 16.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 3.8 assists over four games. 

The Bahamas native will get his first taste of NBA action in the upcoming Summer League. The annual summer showcase kicks off on July 10 in Las Vegas. 

Latest on Philadelphia 76ers’ 2025 NBA Draft

Published
Eric Jay Santos
ERIC JAY SANTOS

Home/News