Warriors Could Pursue Former 76er After Missing Out on 9x NBA All-Star
Paul George had a handful of options this past summer. The Philadelphia 76ers’ nine-time All-Star had a lot to consider after he declined the player option on his contract with the Los Angeles Clippers.
While the Sixers were expected to be in pursuit of George’s services from the jump, they weren’t in a market of their own. The Clippers, Magic, and the Warriors were all heavily linked to George throughout the offseason, and many reports indicated that a sign-and-trade for George to land in Golden State was a real possibility.
Recently, NBA Insider Marc Stein revisited the Warriors’ previous interest in the star wing while noting that their next big target is likely another player with a connection to the 76ers.
Golden State’s Pursuing Jimmy Butler?
Multiple teams have been linked to the re-opened Butler sweepstakes. The Warriors are rumored to be joined by the Houston Rockets, Dallas Mavericks, and the Phoenix Suns.
While many might’ve believed the Warriors were finally seeing the end of a competitive era under the leadership of Stephen Curry and Draymond Green since Klay Thompson parted ways with the organization over the summer, the Warriors remain in contention.
Through 24 games, Golden State holds a 14-10 record. They are fifth in the Western Conference, trailing the Mavericks, Memphis Grizzlies, Houston Rockets, and the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Their chances of landing Paul George fell through, leading George to sign with the Sixers long-term in free agency, but Butler might be their shot at redemption in the star-hunting game.
This year, Butler has averaged 19 points, five rebounds, and five assists while making 56 percent of his field goals through 17 appearances with Miami. Considering he’s in the final season of his deal in Miami, a lack of extension talks at the moment leaves Butler as a potential trade candidate before his run at free agency in the summer of 2025.
The Warriors don’t seem to be close to landing Butler at the moment, but they are a team to watch as February slowly approaches. If Golden State pulls off the blockbuster for the South Beach star, Butler would be the third former Sixer to join the Warriors this year, joining Buddy Hield and De’Anthony Melton.