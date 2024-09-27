Warriors’ Draymond Green Shares Message for 76ers Addition
The Philadelphia 76ers have a new addition in Lester Quinones.
On Thursday, the Sixers made the signing official as they did some light shuffling with the roster to make room for the former Golden State Warriors guard.
By parting ways with the rookie David Jones, who took up a two-way slot, the Sixers added Lester Quinones to the roster. He joins the group of two-way players that includes Jeff Dowtin Jr. and Justin Edwards.
When Quinones reacted to his next move via Instagram, he received a message from prominent Warriors player Draymond Green.
“Go make the next one even more special!” said Green.
The 23-year-old Quinones has just two NBA seasons under his belt. After a run at Memphis in the NCAA, Quinones went undrafted in 2022. He was picked up by the Warriors on a two-way contract.
Like most players in Quinones’s position, he spent time going back and forth between the NBA and the G League. While he had minimal playing time with Golden State during his rookie effort, logging just four appearances and averaging five minutes per outing, his second season featured more playing time.
In 37 games, Quinones spent 11 minutes on the court per game. He averaged four points, two rebounds, and one assist during that stretch. While the Warriors didn’t keep Quinones in the building alongside players like Draymond Green and Steph Curry for long, the Sixers are going to offer the young veteran an opportunity to carve out a role in Philly.
Quinones joins the team on a two-way contract. He’ll compete with the Sixers in training camp and will get a chance to play with the Delaware Blue Coats as well.