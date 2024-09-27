All 76ers

Warriors’ Draymond Green Shares Message for 76ers Addition

Warriors All-Star Draymond Green had a message for the 76ers' newest addition, Lester Quinones.

Justin Grasso

Apr 16, 2024; Sacramento, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) reacts after a play against the Sacramento Kings in the first quarter during a play-in game of the 2024 NBA playoffs at the Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images
Apr 16, 2024; Sacramento, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) reacts after a play against the Sacramento Kings in the first quarter during a play-in game of the 2024 NBA playoffs at the Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images / Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Philadelphia 76ers have a new addition in Lester Quinones.

On Thursday, the Sixers made the signing official as they did some light shuffling with the roster to make room for the former Golden State Warriors guard.

By parting ways with the rookie David Jones, who took up a two-way slot, the Sixers added Lester Quinones to the roster. He joins the group of two-way players that includes Jeff Dowtin Jr. and Justin Edwards.

When Quinones reacted to his next move via Instagram, he received a message from prominent Warriors player Draymond Green.

“Go make the next one even more special!” said Green.

The 23-year-old Quinones has just two NBA seasons under his belt. After a run at Memphis in the NCAA, Quinones went undrafted in 2022. He was picked up by the Warriors on a two-way contract.

Like most players in Quinones’s position, he spent time going back and forth between the NBA and the G League. While he had minimal playing time with Golden State during his rookie effort, logging just four appearances and averaging five minutes per outing, his second season featured more playing time.

The Philadelphia 76ers on SI show is available on Spotify, Apple, and Amazon streaming platforms.

In 37 games, Quinones spent 11 minutes on the court per game. He averaged four points, two rebounds, and one assist during that stretch. While the Warriors didn’t keep Quinones in the building alongside players like Draymond Green and Steph Curry for long, the Sixers are going to offer the young veteran an opportunity to carve out a role in Philly.

Quinones joins the team on a two-way contract. He’ll compete with the Sixers in training camp and will get a chance to play with the Delaware Blue Coats as well.

Published
Justin Grasso
JUSTIN GRASSO

Title: Credentialed writer/reporter covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation Email: JustinGrasso32@Gmail.com Location: Philadelphia, PA Expertise: Reporting, insight, and analysis on the Sixers and the NBA  Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation.  Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association.  Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

Home/News