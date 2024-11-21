Warriors Make Major Injury Announcement About Former 76ers Guard
A former Philadelphia 76ers guard has suffered a tough blow early on in the 2024-2025 NBA season. On Wednesday night, the Golden State Warriors announced that De’Anthony Melton will undergo ACL surgery. According to a team release, Melton is expected to miss the remainder of the season.
For Melton, the Warriors were offering the guard a fresh start. Melton went out west after a two-season stint with the Sixers.
For the first three games of the season, Melton came off the bench for the Warriors. He averaged 16 minutes of playing time. During that stretch, Melton produced six points, three assists, and one steal.
Just three games into the year, Melton experienced back issues, which was a common setback for the veteran guard during his time with the 76ers.
The Warriors rolled without Melton for five games. On November 8, Melton returned to the lineup and came off the bench for 17 minutes. He produced ten points, three assists, and two rebounds during that time.
In the following game, the Warriors elevated Melton to the starting lineup for the first time this season. He held that role for games.
Melton was finding success as a starter for the Warriors. Spending a little over 25 minutes on the court, the veteran guard averaged 17 points, seven rebounds, three assists, and two steals over the two-game stretch. Unfortunately, he suffered a knee injury, which raised concerns ahead of Golden State’s November 15 matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies.
Over the Warriors’ past two games, Melton remained off the floor, weighing his treatment and recovery options. This week, he landed on surgery. Considering Melton is on a one-year deal in Golden State, it’s unclear what his future holds for next season and beyond.
At this point, Melton has proven to be a valuable two-way guard with playoff experience. In seven seasons, he has averaged nine points on 37 percent shooting from deep. His body of work in Philadelphia included 91 starts. He averaged ten points, four rebounds, three assists, two steals, and one block over that time.