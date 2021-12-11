Steph Curry Praises Joel Embiid Ahead of Saturday's Game

The Golden State Warriors arrived in Philadelphia on Friday evening, planning to practice ahead of their Saturday night primetime matchup against the Sixers. Saturday's game will mark the second time the Sixers and the Warriors will go toe to toe since their November 24 battle.

While this isn't the first time the Warriors and the Sixers will face each other this year, it is the first time Golden State will play against Philly's superstar big man Joel Embiid this season. As Embiid missed all six of Philly's games during their long road stretch out West due to having COVID-19, he wasn't able to help his team get past the Warriors as they fell short 116-96.

Fortunately for the Sixers, Embiid's been back in action. And lately, he's had some really strong performances as he's averaged 30 points and 11 rebounds over the last week. Going into the Saturday night battle between the 76ers and the 21-4 Warriors, Golden State's superstar guard Steph Curry had nothing but high praise for Philly's big man as his impressive campaign continues.

"He's super talented," said Curry. "[He's] physical with his presence. It seems like the control of his game, his decision-making, in terms of how he's getting his points, has evolved every year. You have to just be disciplined all game, knowing he's still going to get his numbers, as long as you make him work. Don't give him easy ones, keep him off the foul line. Any great player like that, you'll take your chances."

Curry acknowledges the Warriors have to have plenty of discipline playing against Embiid on Saturday night. As the veteran center has gotten to the free-throw line 43 times over the last four matchups, the MVP candidate made it clear it will be a team effort to keep Embiid in check.

"If he gets everything and gets to the foul line and gets the putbacks and easy stuff and you break down, that's where you get in trouble. "You just gotta stay disciplined," Curry finished. "It's not just on (Kevon Looney), Draymond (Green), Juan (Toscano-Anderson) ... It's on everybody."

Embiid and the Sixers are set to tip-off with Curry and the Warriors in Philadelphia at 8:30 pm on Saturday night.

