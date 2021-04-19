NewsSI.COM
Warriors' Steph Curry Questionable in Matchup vs. Sixers

Injuries have softened the blow for the Sixers through some tough stretches of the schedule, and the same might continue on Monday. The Sixers are set to take on the Warriors on Monday night, and they could be without their star player. 

As of the latest injury report, Steph Curry is listed as questionable with an ankle injury. Curry rolled his ankle Friday night during a game against the Boston Celtics. 

Curry has, without a doubt, been the Warriors' best player this season and has elevated his game even more in their recent stretch. Through nine games in April, Curry is averaging 39.9 PPG, 6.6 RPG, and 4.3 APG. 

It could be a 50/50 chance if Curry takes the floor tonight. With playoff chances still in the balance, they may need the services of their best player. Golden State currently sits in ninth place in the Western Conference and just two games out of the eighth seed. 

If Curry does sit, the Sixers will go through both matchups without having to go against him. He missed the first game between these two teams battling a bruised tailbone injury. 

Being without Curry would leave a giant hole in their offense that nobody on their roster can come close to filling. Leaving no excuse for the Sixers not to go out and take care of business against this Warriors team. 

When these teams played back in March, the Sixers allowed the Warriors' bench to claw back into the game after breaking out to a big lead. That can not happen again on Monday night. 

This is a game the Sixers should walk away with regardless. But not having to deal with Curry would make their night much easier. 

Kevin McCormick covers the Philadelphia 76ers for South Jersey's 97.3 ESPN and Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @KevinMcCNBA.

