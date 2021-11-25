Proud Brother Steph Curry Reacts to Seth Curry Nearly Outscoring Him

Heading into Wednesday night's game against the Golden State Warriors, Philadelphia 76ers guard Seth Curry was listed as questionable. After he missed Monday night's game against the Sacramento Kings due to lower-back stiffness, Curry was cleared to play against his brother Steph Curry and the Warriors on Wednesday.

Through the first quarter of action, the Sixers got off to an impressive lead. With a margin as large as 14 points, the Sixers wrapped up the first 12 minutes of action out in front with a 34-23 lead in Golden State. Seth Curry, who played in all but three minutes of the first quarter, led the Sixers in scoring by collecting 10 points.

"I told him he had fresh legs [in the first quarter] because he missed last game," Steph Curry joked after the game. "Two days off does wonders for guys in the league, and he looked very spry out there with his moves and his fresh legs, and he was giving us the business in that first quarter."

Seth Curry didn't stop there. After his hot start, he collected another seven points in the second quarter, finishing the first half with 17 total, three more than his brother. Throughout the entire matchup, Seth Curry was outscoring his brother.

Going into the fourth quarter, he had 22 points in comparison to his brother's 20. Had Seth Curry finished the game with more points than his brother, it would've marked the first time he outscored the former MVP in his career. However, a late shot in the game put Steph Curry ahead once and for all as he collected a game-high of 25 points, one more point than his brother.

"I didn't [know he was outscoring me]," Steph Curry admitted after the Warriors defeated the 76ers. "He reminded me right after the game. I didn't know the stakes were so high on that shot. The game was over, and I was wide open."

While older brother got the family scoring title and the victory on Wednesday night, he didn't use his postgame press conference as an opportunity to have some fun and trash talk Seth. Instead, the Sixers' veteran guard received praise from the Golden State superstar after his solid performance.

"That dude is playing unbelievable basketball," Curry continued. "It's fun to watch, and he's continuing to get better. He goes at his own pace, and he's so under control. The fact that he did what he did tonight and he didn't make a three, it's impressive the way that he's playing and the way he's stepped into his own identity in this league as a scorer and playmaker. I'm a proud brother."

