Warriors' Steph Curry to Miss Match Against Sixers

A day before Friday's match against the Golden State Warriors, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports that Steph Curry will sit out for "a few weeks".

Ahead of the Philadelphia 76ers match against the Golden State Warriors, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski has reported that Steph Curry will be out for "a few weeks" after getting injured on Wednesday against the Indiana Pacers.

Curry's injury came toward the end of the third quarter when the defending NBA Finals MVP tried to strip Pacers forward Jalen Smith of the ball but appeared to injure himself in the process before being taken out of the game in the moments following the incident.

The injury comes during a stretch of games in which Curry has been important for his team's offense, averaging 26 points, six assists, and five rebounds per game in an effort to get his team above .500.

Golden State's below .500 record of 14-15 sees the defending NBA Champions as the tenth in the West, with the Minnesota Timberwolves sitting half a game back in the conference.

In Curry's place, former Villanova guard Donte DiVincenzo could be the one to step in. As of late, DiVincenzo has been on a hot streak, averaging 10 points, three assists, and eight rebounds per game.

As Curry's absence will go beyond Friday's match against the Sixers, it couldn't have come at a worse time for the Warriors as their schedule features several games against playoff contenders from both conferences, including the Brooklyn Nets, New York Knicks, Memphis Grizzlies, and the Utah Jazz.

The match between Golden State and Philadelphia is set to start at 7:30 p.m. EST on Friday night as the two sides meet for the first time this season.

