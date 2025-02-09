Washington Wizards Guard Reacts to Being Traded to Philadelphia 76ers
Similar to every year under Daryl Morey, the Philadelphia 76ers made a flurry of moves ahead of the trade deadline. Due to their sluggish start to the season, many were curious to see how the front office would operate when it came to in-season acquisitions. Morey ended up parting with numerous veterans in exchange for youth in the backcourt.
The final move the Sixers made at Thursday's deadline involved veteran point guard Reggie Jackson. His time in Philly came to an end, as he was dealt to the Washington Wizards in exchange for guard Jared Butler.
Butler, a second-round pick back in 2021, spent the first half of the season on a two-way deal with the Wizards. He appeared in 32 games for them, averaging 6.9 PPG and 2.6 APG. Butler's best outing of the year thus far ironically came against the Sixers, scoring 26 points back on January 8th.
Before the Sixers took the floor against the Detroit Pistons Friday night, Butler spoke to the media following shootaround. It was there that he gave his reaction to being shipped to Philly at the deadline.
"Super excited because I feel like they really wanted me," Butler said. "They were extremely intrigued during the pre-draft process, so I'm excited to be here."
Butler did not end up making his debut against the Pistons, as the Sixers have to now navigate his days between the NBA and G-League. After clearing cap room with their deadline moves, there is a possibility the front office converts him to a standard NBA contract before the season is over.
Still only 24-years-old, Butler's game has room to grow at this level. He'll add some depth to the Sixers backcourt as another guard who can put the ball on the floor and create. Butler also brings an influx of youth to the veteran-heavy roster.
As of now, it remains unclear when the newly acquired guard will make his debut. The Sixers will be back in action on Sunday afternoon to take on Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks.
