Report: Wizards Interview Sam Cassell for Head Coach Position

After spending one season coaching the Philadelphia 76ers, Sam Cassell could already be on the move. Following the Los Angeles Clippers' second-round exit in the playoffs last season, the Clippers shook up their coaching staff by parting ways with Doc Rivers after seven seasons.

As the Sixers parted ways with their head coach Brett Brown after seven years as well, they immediately brought Rivers in as they considered him a top candidate to replace Brown. A few days after hosting Rivers for the first time, it was a done deal.

Rivers ended up adding Sam Cassell to his staff. As Cassell coached alongside Rivers since the 2014 season, they wanted to continue working together. However, it's unclear how long that working relationship will last at this point since Cassell is beginning to garner head coaching interest this season.

As several coaching positions opened up over the last few weeks, Cassell was linked to a handful of jobs. Although he hadn't interviewed for many, the Washington Wizards became one of the first teams to really considered the former player turned coach this offseason.

According to Fred Katz of The Athletic, the Wizards interviewed Cassell for their recently vacant head coach position on Tuesday. Cassell, who got his coaching start as an assistant for the Wizards back in 2009, was one of the first assistants to be linked to the Wizards' coaching job when it was reported that Scott Brooks and the organization had plans to mutually split.

If the Wizards decide to move forward with hiring Cassell as their new head coach, that would be a significant loss for the Sixers as Cassell received rave reviews from several notable 76ers players throughout the year.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.