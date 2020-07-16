Throughout the 2019-2020 NBA season, the Philadelphia 76ers have had a handful of issues on their plates. For one, the team couldn't figure out how to consistently win games on the road. They might've been the top team in the league when playing in front of their own fans -- but on the road -- the Sixers struggled mightily.

Secondly, it was hard for the 76ers to knock down threes consistently. As Philly's front office chose to aim for a taller and more defensive-minded starting lineup, the Sixers allowed their sharpshooter JJ Redick to walk in free agency. Without players such as Redick or Robert Covington posing a threat from deep on a team with a point guard, who refused to shoot the ball, the Sixers had lots of spacing issues throughout the year.

Heading into the NBA's restart while in the Orlando bubble, spacing is realistically the Sixers' most notable concern, as pointed out by Bleacher Report's Andy Bailey.

"If you're going to play two stars who do the bulk of their damage inside the three-point line, spacing from every other player on the floor is critical. And for much of this season, Philadelphia hasn't gotten that."

"In the 908 possessions the Sixers have played with Simmons, Embiid and Al Horford on the floor, they've scored 99.3 points per 100 possessions (third percentile) with a 50.2 effective field-goal percentage (14th percentile)."

"Compare that to the offensive rating of Simmons, Embiid and JJ Redick over the course of 2017-18 and 2018-19. When those three shared the floor, Philadelphia scored 117.0 points per 100 possessions."

Joel Embiid must've pointed out the Sixers' spacing issues a hundred times throughout the season. A lack of spacing for Philly isn't some secret concern. Brett Brown attempted to make everybody happy by keeping Simmons at point guard, and Al Horford in the starting lineup throughout the year -- but at this point -- it's no longer about keeping everybody where they want to be.

Finally, Brett Brown is tweaking the Sixers' lineup for what he hopes to become an optimal rotation. Al Horford will likely come off the bench once again, and could really thrive as an unexpected "X-Factor" for the Sixers. Meanwhile, Simmons will finally make the shift to his natural position at power forward while the second-year guard Shake Milton will carry the ball up for the Sixers.

Shooting is still a question mark for the Sixers, but Shake Milton showed signs of breaking out before the multi-month break back in March. Players such as Tobias Harris, Josh Richardson, and others off the bench will have to establish a groove to help with spacing concerns. Still, at least Brett Brown is proving he's willing to make some significant changes in order to patch up the team's biggest concern in the bubble.

