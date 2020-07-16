All76ers
Top Stories
News

What is the 76ers' Biggest Concern Heading Into the Restart?

Justin Grasso

Throughout the 2019-2020 NBA season, the Philadelphia 76ers have had a handful of issues on their plates. For one, the team couldn't figure out how to consistently win games on the road. They might've been the top team in the league when playing in front of their own fans -- but on the road -- the Sixers struggled mightily.

Secondly, it was hard for the 76ers to knock down threes consistently. As Philly's front office chose to aim for a taller and more defensive-minded starting lineup, the Sixers allowed their sharpshooter JJ Redick to walk in free agency. Without players such as Redick or Robert Covington posing a threat from deep on a team with a point guard, who refused to shoot the ball, the Sixers had lots of spacing issues throughout the year.

Heading into the NBA's restart while in the Orlando bubble, spacing is realistically the Sixers' most notable concern, as pointed out by Bleacher Report's Andy Bailey.

"If you're going to play two stars who do the bulk of their damage inside the three-point line, spacing from every other player on the floor is critical. And for much of this season, Philadelphia hasn't gotten that."

"In the 908 possessions the Sixers have played with Simmons, Embiid and Al Horford on the floor, they've scored 99.3 points per 100 possessions (third percentile) with a 50.2 effective field-goal percentage (14th percentile)."

"Compare that to the offensive rating of Simmons, Embiid and JJ Redick over the course of 2017-18 and 2018-19. When those three shared the floor, Philadelphia scored 117.0 points per 100 possessions."

Joel Embiid must've pointed out the Sixers' spacing issues a hundred times throughout the season. A lack of spacing for Philly isn't some secret concern. Brett Brown attempted to make everybody happy by keeping Simmons at point guard, and Al Horford in the starting lineup throughout the year -- but at this point -- it's no longer about keeping everybody where they want to be.

Finally, Brett Brown is tweaking the Sixers' lineup for what he hopes to become an optimal rotation. Al Horford will likely come off the bench once again, and could really thrive as an unexpected "X-Factor" for the Sixers. Meanwhile, Simmons will finally make the shift to his natural position at power forward while the second-year guard Shake Milton will carry the ball up for the Sixers.

Shooting is still a question mark for the Sixers, but Shake Milton showed signs of breaking out before the multi-month break back in March. Players such as Tobias Harris, Josh Richardson, and others off the bench will have to establish a groove to help with spacing concerns. Still, at least Brett Brown is proving he's willing to make some significant changes in order to patch up the team's biggest concern in the bubble.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

James Ennis Reveals he Tested Positive for COVID-19

Former member of the Philadelphia 76ers James Ennis recently revealed he was one of many NBA players who tested positive for COVID-19.

Justin Grasso

Mike Scott Decorates Tobias Harris' Hotel Door for his Birthday

Philadelphia 76ers veteran reserve Mike Scott decorated Tobias Harris' hotel door down in Orlando for his 28th birthday.

Justin Grasso

76ers Casually Tease Ben Simmons 3-Pointer in a Scrimmage

The Philadelphia 76ers released a set of scrimmage footage containing a casual Ben Simmons three-pointer during gameplay.

Justin Grasso

by

masterwilliam

Ben Simmons Offers More Excitement for his Return in Orlando

Philadelphia 76ers' Ben Simmons recently released a video on YouTube, teasing the idea that he's going to shoot more in Orlando this summer.

Justin Grasso

NBC Sports Philly to air 76ers Summer Scrimmages

NBC Sports Philly plans to air the Philadelphia 76ers' set of scrimmages this summer down in Orlando.

Justin Grasso

76ers Rival Report: Pacers Could get Oladipo Back for Playoffs

Philadelphia 76ers rivals the Indiana Pacers could get their guard Victor Oladipo back in time for the NBA Playoffs this fall.

Justin Grasso

Ben Simmons is Enjoying Life in the Orlando Bubble

Philadelphia 76ers All-Star Ben Simmons recently detailed what life is like in the NBA's bubble in Orlando, Florida.

Justin Grasso

Kendrick Perkins Credits Brett Brown for Moving Ben Simmons

Former NBA player and TV analyst Kendrick Perkins applauds Brett Brown's decision to move 76ers point guard Ben Simmons to power forward.

Justin Grasso

Is Brett Brown's Minutes Plan for Joel Embiid Still on Track?

Philadelphia 76ers head coach Brett Brown set a minutes plan for Joel Embiid a couple of months ago. Are the plans still the same?

Justin Grasso

by

masterwilliam

NBA Bubble Hotline Received 'Multiple Tips' for Violations in Orlando

The NBA's anonymous tips hotline has reportedly received multiple tips, as some players have violated the rules in Orlando.

Justin Grasso