What to Expect in Sixers' Preseason Opener vs. Celtics

Finally, the Philadelphia 76ers are in the next phase of the shortened offseason; The preseason! On Tuesday, the Sixers will host the Boston Celtics at the Wells Fargo Center for the first of two preseason games.

The last time the Sixers played competitive basketball was back in August. Ironically, their final matchup was against the Celtics, who knocked Philly out of the playoffs by winning four-straight games in the first round.

Will Tuesday be a revenge game for the Sixers? Don't count on it. While Philly was disappointed in the series sweep last season, the 76ers as an organization understood they weren't the better team in that series due to a lack of preparation and, of course, injuries.

Getting a victory on Tuesday would be sweet for the 76ers, but it isn't key. The preseason is a time for trying different things and getting mistakes out of the way now. While we don't know how the game will go, Sixers head coach Doc Rivers has offered up some expectations for the preseason over the last couple of weeks.

1. Will the Starters Play?

You might've tuned into a Los Angeles Lakers game recently and realized the stars, LeBron James and Anthony Davis, didn't play. Well, they just went on a Finals run in October. They deserve a break. The Sixers won't do the same with their two stars, Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons, who haven't played since the summertime.

How long will Embiid, Simmons, and the other "key guys" play on Tuesday? They should see at least a half's worth of action. Depending on the flow of the game, some of the more prominent veterans could see less time, but Rivers is aiming for at least two quarters for the regulars.

2. Who Will Lead the Second Unit?

Rivers hasn't revealed his starting lineup for Tuesday night yet. If I had to guess, I would probably say Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, Danny Green, Tobias Harris, and Joel Embiid will get the nod to start.

As for the second unit guys, Doc Rivers highlighted several players he's excited to see. To no surprise, Shake Milton received a mention along with the fourth-year guard, Furkan Korkmaz. In addition to those guys, Rivers also mentioned the rookie guard Tyrese Maxey.

Like the starting lineup, Rivers didn't reveal his second unit for Tuesday night yet. You should expect to see a healthy dose of Milton, Korkmaz, Mike Scott, Dwight Howard, and Matisse Thybulle early, though.

3. Nonstop Action

Doc Rivers doesn't like stopping the action in practice. Last week when training camp started, Rivers revealed that his practices have very few breaks. Well, he wants to treat the preseason games the same way.

"I'm going to try to get them to play as much as possible," Rivers said on Monday after practice. "You know, [I'll] try not to not even use many timeouts. You know, I know I will. But I really want them to get up and down the floor against another opponent."

4. Finding the Pace

With a different system in place and a change in personnel, this year's Sixers will look different compared to other seasons. On Tuesday night, the 76ers will find out a lot about themselves -- and Doc Rivers is looking forward to seeing his team find their pace.

"We'll find out what our pace is," Rivers mentioned. "I'm gonna keep saying, pace doesn't mean race. Pace means find your pace -- constant movement and constant playing. I don't want this team to get stuck. I want them to keep playing through the errors."

As expected, players will be cut some slack if they make mistakes or specifically commit turnovers this preseason. However, if it becomes a bad trend, Rivers won't hesitate to red flag it as a problem and look to utilize somebody else.

5. Offensive Rust

Everybody wants to see the Sixers be better on offense this year, but don't be disappointed if it all doesn't click right away. Recently, Rivers and members of the Sixers raved about the team's progress on defense.

It seems the Sixers are once again gunning to be recognized as a top defensive team, and so far, all is well in that department this offseason. When it comes to the offense, though, the team is still getting used to a different system and different personnel.

"Offensively, I think we're nowhere near where we're gonna be," Rivers said on Sunday. Then, veteran guard Seth Curry agreed with that sentiment. "Offensively, we have a lot of new parts and playing in kind of a new system that we're learning," Curry stated.

While Rivers and Curry did make it clear that the 76ers have taken a step forward offensively in week two of training camp, the real test comes on Tuesday night when they face another team. The 76ers could come out looking sharp on offense, but understand that they are still getting used to the major changes -- so they could end up looking quite rusty at first.

