What's the Sixers Plan for Two-Way Rookie Paul Reed?

This year, the Philadelphia 76ers ended up with three draft picks following the 2020-2021 NBA Draft. The first was a guard out of Kentucky, Tyrese Maxey. The second was a sharpshooter out of Arkansas, Isaiah Joe. And last but not least, DePaul forward Paul Reed became the Sixers' third and final pick of the draft back in November.

Once it became clear that Isaiah Joe was inking a multi-year deal with the 76ers after getting selected in the second round, the team went ahead and offered a two-way contract to Reed, which he agreed to.

As expected, Reed cracked the Sixers' final roster following training camp. Although he made the team, the rookie forward wasn't exactly sure of his role in Philly. Being that he's a project pick, it was expected Reed would ride the bench as long as the team is healthy.

But he did get some playing time early on in the year as the Sixers were shorthanded. In five games off the bench, Reed averaged 11 minutes on the floor and put up three points-per-game while collecting roughly two rebounds-per-game.

At this point, Reed is no longer with the 76ers. As the NBA G League formed a bubble in Orlando for the 2021 season, the Sixers sent the second-round pick to go play with their G League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats.

On Tuesday night, 76ers head coach Doc Rivers revealed his simple yet productive plan for the rookie as he embarks on his first G League run. “I just think Paul is a real athlete, and I just want him to play," Rivers stated. "Just go play basketball. I think we need to watch Paul a lot more before we decide on what he needs to do.”

As he's focused on the 76ers, Rivers can't dictate what goes on down in Orlando with the Blue Coats. However, the veteran head coach offered Blue Coats head coach Connor Johnson some tips regarding his possible plan for Reed.

"What we told Connor is just do what you see," Rivers explained. "Let him play, coach him, make sure he understands the discipline of execution on both ends of the floor. That’s what a lot of the raw athletes do. They come in, and they’re just running wild, and we don’t want him to do that. We want him to understand the discipline of execution, and that’s what we expect.”

Reed will debut for the Blue Coats on Thursday, February 11.

