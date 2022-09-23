Who Will Coach for Celtics vs. Sixers on Opening Night?

The Boston Celtics seemed prime to run it back in the Eastern Conference for the 2022-2023 NBA season. However, a sudden coaching change will shake things up.

On Wednesday, ESPN Insider Adrian Wojnarowski reported that former Philadelphia 76ers assistant and current Celtics head coach Ime Udoka was in hot water for having a role in an "intimate relationship with a female member of the franchise's staff."

As a result, Udoka was facing a possible long-term suspension ahead of the new basketball season. As expected, Udoka was issued a year-long suspension on Thursday night. Following the decision, the Celtics put out a statement to confirm.

"The Boston Celtics announced today that the team has suspended Head Coach Ime Udoka for the 2022-23 season for violations of team policies. A decision about his future with the Celtics beyond this season will be made at a later date. The suspension takes effect immediately."

Following Boston's announcement, Udoka released a statement of his own via Malika Andrews of ESPN.

"I want to apologize to our players, fans, the entire Celtics organization, and my family for letting them down," he said. "I am sorry for putting the team in this difficult situation, and I accept the team's decision. Out of respect for everyone involved, I will have no further comment."

Initial reports indicated that Udoka's relationship with his co-worker was consensual. However, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports that sources close to the situation mentioned that Udoka had been accused of making "unwanted comments" toward the woman. The Celtics are undergoing several "internal interviews" to garner more information.

As details on the situation remain unclear, Udoka's future with the Celtics remains in question. Although the second-year head coach will keep his job, for the time being, the Celtics' organization hinted that a follow-up move could be made based on what they find during the interview process.

With Udoka out of the picture for the foreseeable future, Boston had to move quickly on finding a replacement. According to Adrian Wojnarowski, Celtics' assistant coach Joe Mazzulla will take over for Udoka on the Celtics' bench.

The 34-year-old coach hails from Johnston, Rhode Island. He attended West Virginia University from 2006 to 2011. After playing college ball with the Mountaineers, Mazzulla went undrafted in 2011. Mazzulla quickly transitioned into a coaching role post-college as he became an assistant at Glenville State after leaving WVU.

Following his time with Glenville, Mazzulla held two assistant coaching positions. One for the NBA G League's Maine Red Claws and another at Fairmont State. Following a one-year stint in Maine, Mazzulla returned to Fairmont as the team's head coach for two seasons.

Mazzulla found his way back into the NBA, but at the main level. In 2019, he was hired by the Celtics as an assistant under former head coach Brad Stevens. When the staff changed last year, Mazzulla remained on board with Udoka, who he will now replace for the upcoming season.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.