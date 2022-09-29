Why PJ Tucker, James Harden Had Eyes on Sixers Years Ago

Philadelphia 76ers veteran PJ Tucker let the world in on a secret earlier this week as he revealed that James Harden and himself had eyes on the Sixers when they were both members of the Houston Rockets.

Harden’s interest in joining the Sixers years ago was already well-known. Not only did reports indicate that Harden would embrace a trade to Philly or Brooklyn two seasons ago, but the veteran guard mentioned that he initially wanted to land with the 76ers during his introductory press conference with the Sixers last season.

“Originally, when I was going through everything I was going through in Houston, Philly was my first choice,” said Harden in February of 2022, following a trade from Brooklyn. “It just didn’t happen. Details, I don’t want to get into the Brooklyn situation. I just knew for a very long time this was a perfect fit.”

While Harden confirmed he had eyes on the Sixers when he was a disgruntled member of the Houston Rockets, it was never clear that PJ Tucker wanted to follow in his footsteps.

The 76ers were reportedly in on trying to acquire Tucker from the Rockets during the 2020-2021 season. Similar to the Harden situation, the Rockets didn’t want to send an impact player Philadelphia’s way. After 32 games in Houston during the 2020-2021 season, Tucker was shipped to the Milwaukee Bucks.

After a championship run with the Bucks, Tucker joined the Miami Heat through free agency by inking a one-and-one deal. After one season in Miami, Tucker declined his second-year option and hit the free agency market to take on a three-year contract with the 76ers — completing a plan to reunite with Harden in Philadelphia.

“Honestly, me and James were trying to come here the year before,” Tucker said on Monday during Philly’s media day. “So, I kind of already knew the vibe and the rhythm of the team. It just made sense.”

What was about it Philly that made Harden, and specifically Tucker feel so strongly about wanting to join the 76ers? Per Tucker, it was the presence of some MVP candidate.

“Um, this guy — I can’t remember his name — Embiid? Something like that,” Tucker joked. “Like, it’s a good situation to be able to win, and if we’re leaving there, where can we go? But seriously, this is an opportunity to be able to play with like-minded players and guys that our kind of like us.”

Before the 2020-2021 season, Joel Embiid established himself as one of the NBA’s most dominant centers and one of the league’s most versatile players overall.

Although Embiid wasn’t in the NBA conversation just yet, he was already a three-time All-Star with many more accolades to come.

“I love his energy,” Tucker said regarding Embiid. “Even right now, coming in, doing what he does, and everybody learns around him.”

Embiid and the Sixers still have a lot to prove years after Tucker and Harden targeted the organization as a desired landing spot. Now that they are here, they look forward to what’s to come this upcoming season.

“Leaving that situation [in Houston], you look at other situations where you can grow and be good,” Tucker finished. “It’s crazy now that we both end up being here in the end, so that’s cool.”

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.