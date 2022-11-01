Will 76ers Receive Punishment for James Harden’s Big Pay Cut?

Although the Philadelphia 76ers didn’t make significant changes to their roster over the offseason, they made a handful of critical moves that were met with praise.

After getting eliminated in the second round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs, the Sixers cited a lack of toughness as a reason why they couldn’t overcome the Miami Heat.

Sixers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey heard his superstar center Joel Embiid out and landed a couple of tough two-way players to help improve the roster.

Philadelphia’s top signings at the beginning of free agency became the veteran forward PJ Tucker and the veteran wing Danuel House Jr. While Tucker and House joined the Sixers when the free agency floodgates opened up, the NBA questioned whether there was tampering involved or not.

But the Tucker and House signings weren’t the only moves in question by the league. Not long after the Sixers made their key signings, the team re-signed James Harden on a short-term contract. Harden, who became an unrestricted free agent after declining his player option on his original contract, took a significant pay cut so the Sixers could have enough space to improve the supporting cast.

Some praised Harden’s decision to take a pay cut, as stars tend to take what the market demands. Others questioned that Harden and the Sixers might have a verbal deal in place for the future, according to NBA Insider Marc Stein.

“There is a suspicion in some corners of the league that Harden had to have consented to this arrangement because he also secured a wink-wink guarantee about the future. Meaning a promise from Morey that would allow Harden to recoup what he left on the table this offseason by declining the player option for next season in his new Sixers deal and then signing a whopper of a five-year deal in the summer of 2023 at almost 34.”

The Sixers denied any wrongdoing on the Harden front, but that didn’t stop the NBA from taking a look into it anyway. In addition to launching a tampering investigation regarding the Tucker and House signings, the NBA viewed the Harden signing as “one of the central elements” in their investigation, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Months later, the NBA finally concluded its investigation. On Monday afternoon, the league announced that the Sixers would be docked multiple draft picks due to the Tucker and House signings. Now, the Sixers will lose their 2023 second-round pick and a 2024 second-round pick.

As for the Harden situation, the league didn’t find anything that would warrant a punishment, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

“The league’s investigation found no wrongdoing in James Harden’s near $15 million pay cut last summer.”

It’s clear Harden’s pay cut is a result of two situations. One, the veteran guard is willing to sacrifice salary for the greater good of the Sixers since his pay cut allowed them to sign several rotational players.

Two, the star guard is betting on himself. Over the last two years, Harden’s been seen around the league as a regressing prospect who may no longer be worth a hefty long-term contract at this point in his career. With a short-term deal, Harden can boost his market value to gain leverage with the 76ers or any other interested team as early as the next offseason.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.