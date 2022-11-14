Skip to main content

Will 76ers Rival Consider Moving Former First-Round Pick?

76ers rival, the New York Knicks, are getting calls about one of their former first-round picks.

Philadelphia 76ers rival, the New York Knicks, are off to a 6-6 start. While they could find themselves back into the playoff picture after missing out on the postseason last year, the Knicks might have to make a couple of moves to improve their roster. 

As that’s understood around the league, the Knicks have reportedly received calls inquiring about the availability of their former first-round pick, Immanuel Quickley.

According to Ian Begley of SNY, several teams are looking to engage in trade discussions with the Knicks regarding the former University of Kentucky standout.

But just because the calls are coming to New York doesn’t mean Quickly would get shipped out anytime soon.

The Knicks have gotten calls from teams about trades involving guard Immanuel Quickley, per SNY sources. It’s a bit early in the season; teams don’t typically discuss trades in earnest until Dec. 15, when most veteran free agents can be moved.

But several teams have talked to the Knicks about a potential trade of Quickley. It’s logical to assume that the Knicks would be hesitant to move Quickley, a strong combo guard drafted by the club in 2020. But teams look at the Knicks roster and see a surplus of young players/potential rotation players. There aren’t enough minutes for everyone. So some teams feel that the Knicks will consider trading off at least one of the young players on their roster as the deadline approaches.”

NBA front offices will never shy away from trying to engage in trade discussions for players they desire to land, but that doesn’t always lead to successful negotiations.

Leading up to Begley’s latest nugget in the rumor mill, there wasn’t any traction behind a possible Quickley trade. But as the season progresses, that can always change.

This year, Quickley came off the bench for 13 games with the Knicks. In an average of 21 minutes of action, Quickley has put up eight points per game while shooting just 36 percent from the field and 28 percent from three. So far, Quickly’s numbers are down compared to the last two seasons.

Since there is still plenty of time left before the trade deadline approaches, the Knicks will more than likely wait it out before making any critical decisions regarding the 23-year-old guard. 

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.

