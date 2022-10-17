Will Khris Middleton Face Sixers This Week?

The Philadelphia 76ers’ first two regular season matchups are no walk in the park. On Tuesday, the Sixers will open up their season with a matchup against the defending Eastern Conference Champions, the Boston Celtics.

After getting a day off on Wednesday, the Sixers will return to the court on Thursday night to host the Milwaukee Bucks for their second outing of the year.

Both Eastern Conference contenders have concerning injuries to start the year. For the Celtics, they’ll be guaranteed to be without Robert Williams and Danilo Gallinari. Meanwhile, Malcolm Brogdon and Marcus Smart have been listed as day-to-day as well.

As for the Bucks, several prospects are expected to miss Thursday’s matchup against the Sixers. Joe Ingles was ruled out with a multi-month injury in September. Pat Connaughton was ruled out for three weeks recently.

Then on Monday, it was reported that Bucks standout Khris Middleton would join them on the injury report. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Middleton suffered a wrist injury recently. Therefore, the Bucks plan to hold him out for the first few weeks of the regular season.

With the Celtics and the Bucks set to miss a few key players to start the year, the 76ers will benefit from the absences. However, the matchups remain difficult. Not only will the 76ers have growing pains to work through, but they are facing deep and talented rosters.

