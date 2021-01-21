Will Isaiah Joe Stay in Sixers' Rotation? Doc Rivers Weighs In

Philadelphia 76ers second-round pick Isaiah Joe probably didn't anticipate earning notable regular-season minutes this early on in his first year. With COVID-19 keeping a handful of Sixers off the floor, though, 76ers head coach Doc Rivers had no choice but to allow the rookie to pick up minutes over the last couple of weeks.

In nine games this season, Joe has averaged seven points, while shooting 38-percent from three. His first couple of performances in garbage time weren't anything to get excited about, but in his last five games when he received at least 15 minutes of action, Joe proved that he could be deserving of earning minutes this early on.

Over the last five matchups, the Sixers rookie has averaged 12 points-per-game while draining 43-percent of his shots from beyond-the-arc. As the Sixers get healthier, though, there's a good chance Joe sees his minutes begin to disappear.

Will his spot in the rotation go away? Joe hopes that's not the case. While the rookie guard mentioned that he hasn't heard anything "negative" from Doc Rivers that would indicate he will soon be pushed out of the nightly rotation as long as the other veteran shooters are healthy, it seems Philly's head coach hasn't quite made up his mind yet.

"It's gonna be tough," Rivers said on Wednesday when asked about whether Joe will keep a spot in the rotation or not. "But yeah, he's a guy that can make shots. So can Shake (Milton), so can Furkan (Korkmaz), so can Danny Green, so can Seth Curry. You know, so he's just in a line of guys that we have that can shoot. It's a great luxury to have a guy that can come off the bench and make shots. I thought he showed himself to be a pretty solid defender as well, which will help moving forward."

Rivers mentioned last week that there's always room in the rotation for players who are performing well. For Joe, that's a good sign. While he will more than likely see fewer minutes moving forward, the return of several players might not exactly cut him out of the picture as he's proven to be a solid option for the Sixers off the bench.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_