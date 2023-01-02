Will James Harden, PJ Tucker Return vs. Pelicans on Monday?

Could the 76ers get two starters back in the mix against the Pelicans?

The Philadelphia 76ers were without the services of two starters on Saturday night when they faced the Oklahoma City Thunder on the road.

James Harden and PJ Tucker were both added to the Sixers’ injury report following the team’s Friday night loss against the New Orleans Pelicans on the road. Harden was listed as questionable due to injury recovery on his foot, where he suffered a tendon strain earlier in the season.

As for Tucker, he was in a similar situation as he was added to the report due to injury recovery management for his knee. Although Tucker’s knee hasn’t been an issue throughout the first stretch of the season, he underwent surgery in the offseason.

Not long before the Sixers tipped off in Oklahoma City, the team ruled out Tucker and Harden. The Sixers proceeded with Matisse Thybulle and Shake Milton in the starting lineup.

Harden and Tucker’s absence didn’t affect the Sixers’ success on New Year’s Eve. Facing a young and rebuilding Thunder team, the Sixers took care of business with a blowout victory against OKC.

After getting Sunday off, the Sixers are set to return to the court on Monday night to take on the New Orleans Pelicans. According to the team’s injury report, Philadelphia should have the entire roster available outside of the two-way prospects.

James Harden avoided the injury report after missing Saturday’s game. The New Year’s Eve battle in OKC was Harden’s first night off in 11 games. Before returning from his injury against the Houston Rockets, Harden missed 14 games due to a tendon strain.

Tucker will make his return to the court after missing his first outing of the year. Despite coming off of knee surgery and battling a pinched nerve over the last couple of weeks, Tucker’s been available for Philadelphia all season long. After getting his first game off, the veteran is set to play in his 35th game of the year against New Orleans on Monday.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.